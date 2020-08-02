Richard Albert Questoni
June 19, 1943 - July 24, 2020
Richard Questoni, age 77, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home in Santa Rosa, surrounded by his loving family. Born in South San Francisco, CA on June 19, 1943 to Albert and Emma Questoni. Richard was married to the late Janet Questoni for 53 years. In 1977 the couple made Santa Rosa their permanent home. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard is survived by his daughters, Stacie Questoni and Marcie Questoni, grandchildren; John Shielein, Dario Musso and Luca Musso, sister in law Lorraine Vicini, nieces and nephews; Mark Vicini, David Vicini, Donna Littlejohn, Debbie Adams and Denise Marino, and great nephews; Tony, Zachary, Travis and Nick Vicini. He will be missed by all his family and many close friends.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date to be determined. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice
.