Richard Boone
Richard Boone passed away at home in Santa Rosa, CA, November 28, 2019 at 81 years of age. He was born to Dan and Louise Boone of Lodi, CA where he spent his formative years.
After graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in Business Management in 1961, Richard entered Naval Officer's Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island followed by training for flight control officer in Georgia. Upon becoming a commissioned naval officer, Ensign Richard J. Boone was assigned to the Combat Information Center (CIC) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger CVA-61. He proudly served his country and completed his service as a lieutenant in 1965.
In January of 1966 Richard joined Varian Associates in Palo Alto, CA in the Vacuum Products Division-Production Control and Scheduling. He married Nancy Berner in 1968, and in 1970 they moved to Santa Rosa where Rich went to work for the Royal Crown Cola Beverage Company as Controller. The company later expanded to include à Santé mineral water.
Richard was the beloved husband to Nancy (51 years) and loving father to Kevin and Brian of Fair Oaks, CA. In addition to his wife and sons, Rich is survived by his sister Dorothy Berndt-Michener (Dave) of Santa Rosa and his brother Stan Boone (Kathy) of Grass Valley, CA. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law Sue Jackson and Laurie Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Richard was predeceased by his parents Dan and Louise Boone and his sister Margaret Peterson.
A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Rosa. (1550 Pacific Avenue)
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or to the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020