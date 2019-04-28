|
|
Richard C. Gustavson
Passed away April 20, 2019 in Petaluma after a long illness. He is a native of Orinda, CA and has resided in Sonoma County the past 38 years. Richard worked for Cable business for 40 years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Amy Grey-Miller and his nieces, Rebekah Adams, Erin Mallonee and Lauren Gustavson, and his beloved dog, Coali. His parents Carl and Astrid Gustavson, and brother Ron preceded him.
A memorial will be planned at a later date. Family prefer memorials be made to: St. Joseph Research Cancer Center, Attn: Tracy Foster, 3555 Round Barn Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019