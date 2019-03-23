|
|
Richard Carrera
July 3, 1937 - March 13, 2019
Richard Carrera, affectionately called Dick, Señor, and/or YoYo, came into this world on Catalina Island. A few years later his parents Eusebia and Jesus Carrera brought their family to Santa Rosa and set roots on a small farm. At an early age Dick developed a love of racing motorcycles; collecting bikes parts, best friends and plenty of broken bones along the way. He held his own on flat track, short track and even Daytona. Dick married his wife Becca in 1968. They met on a blind date arranged by their dear friends Jerry and Diane. Dick worked hard as a mechanic to provide for his family. He was such a talent that he could diagnose or fix any mechanical issue without even having to look at the vehicle. He was also a volunteer, spending his earlier years with the North Bay Motorcycle Club. More recently, he could be found in the church kitchen cooking for YMI, ICF and Knights of Columbus events. Don't let his activity fool you. He was no stranger to a long hard nap; waking only when someone tried to take the remote and change the channel. Dick's family and friends were the most important to him. He would drop anything to fix a vehicle, take a family member to a medical appointment or help his kids with their many moves. He loved to play cards, tell knee-slappers, and share stories; always with a twinkle in his eye. Dick leaves behind his wife, Becca, of 50 years. He also leaves behind his sense of adventure to his daughter Cheryl, his love of sports to his son Richard (Sabrina) and his calm demeanor and unwavering family devotion to daughter Leslie (Dave). His brother Dennis meant the world to him. His five grandchildren (Hannah, Gavin, Katie, Sarah, and Colin) miss their Yoyo so much. We love you Dad; but you still owe us ice cream.
