Richard Convery
1935 - 2020
August 1, 1935 - September 26, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Richard (Dick) Convery beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who passed away at age 85 after a very brave fight of six plus years from Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Born in Cooperstown, New York, at age five moved with his family to San Francisco, graduated from Polytechnic and entered the armed forces. He served in Korea and then stationed at the Presidio San Francisco Army Fort discharged in 1956. After his service, he went to work at UCSF pursuing a career in finance. Became head of the printing department, then took on building his own successful commercial printing business Golden Gate Press in the Bay Area. After retiring at age 65, he passed the business to son Ken and is still in business today.
Moved from Portola Valley to the Valley of the Moon and enjoyed the splendor of the wine country and being close to family in the area.
Richard loved life to the fullest and always wanted to try and do everything and go everywhere. He was a patriot, avid horse lover, became Captain of the Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County (1995) and President of the San Mateo County Horseman's Accociation ( 1990 and 1991), past member of the DeMolay San Francisco chapter and the Elks Lodge. Enjoyed travel to 15 countries, lawn bowling, golf, sports, music and all the arts.
Most of all he dearly loved his family. Survived by wife Melissa, sons Ken Convery (Chris) Sebastopol, Eric Mettler (Kanani) Grover Beach, mother-in-law Maxine Mettler Grants Pass, Oregon, sister Karen Caracciolo Pacifica, brother-in-law Murray Mettler Grants Pass, Oregon, grandchildren Ryan Convery (Monique) Sebastopol, Cody Convery (Andrea) Santa Rosa, Karli Irons (Brett) Sebastopol, Cielle and Avian Mettler Grover Beach, great-grandchildren Drake and Gunnar Convery, Kaleya and Luke Irons Sebastopol and nine nieces and nephews.
We thank the loving care of Richard's fantastic doctors, L. Wayne Keiser, M.D. and all the wonderful nurses and staff at St. Joseph Health Round Barn Cancer Center, Sanjay Dhar, M.D., F.A.C.C., Eugene Belegorsky, M.D., as well as Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Hospice.
With all our hearts we will miss the Irish humor and big loving heart Richard shared so easily.
Due to COVID, funeral will be a private family gathering. Memorial donations may be made to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Hospice Services St. Joseph Health, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Published in Press Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
