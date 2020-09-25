Richard Dennis Rapp

Richard Dennis Rapp was born April 11, 1942 in Akron, Ohio and passed away September 18, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA from complications of a major stroke in 2016.

He was the first child of Donald and Priscilla Rapp and older brother to Diane and Tom. Richard grew up in Costa Mesa; he was a very good athlete and loved sports. In high school he was a member of the championship football and track teams. He was voted one of the top 20 athletes at Newport Harbor High School in 1960. Richard went on to Orange Coast College and was team captain of the track team in 1962.

Richard married Irene in 1962 and had three children - Laura, Shawn and Rishann. The family moved to Santa Rosa in 1974, where Richard became a Real Estate Agent and then a Real Estate Broker. He later went to work for UPS, retiring in 1997 after 20 years.

At age 59, Richard went back to school, first to Santa Rosa Junior College, then Sonoma State, earning an undergraduate degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Counseling-MFT. He loved working with kids and did so in the schools and at Juvenile Hall. He enjoyed the challenge of presenting kids with a different perspective of their futures if they could open their minds to the possibility of change. Richard also donated his time to the local non-profit SAY / Social Advocates for Youth.

Richard met Shirley in 1994 through a Sierra Club hiking group - they married in 2005 and were the love of each other's lives for 24 years.

Richard loved photography, fishing, and the Raiders. His favorite place in the world was June Lake, CA, where he spent many relaxing and peaceful hours fishing as a boy and as an adult. He felt it was the one place where he could recapture the innocence, energy, and imagination of his youth without judgement or expectations from others.

Richard is survived by his brother, Tom Rapp; his children, Laura Rapp, Shawn Rapp and Rishann Clermont; his three grandchildren, Cassandra, Caileigh and Alexander and his step-daughter Mariah Simao.

Please remember Richard by taking a trip to your own relaxing, peaceful, special place. If that happens to be June Lake, catch a fish for Richard.

Per Richard's request there will be no service; however, you may make a donation to his favorite non-profit, Social Advocates for Youth, attn: Dennis Agnos, 2447 Summerfield Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.



