Richard Edward Coleman

June 11, 1954 - October 25, 2020

Hidden Valley Lake resident Richard Edward "Rick" Coleman, age 66, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 during a brief hospitalization due to a long struggle with leukemia. His passing was attended by family members. Rick was fully retired from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office after having spent eight years in the US Army. After retirement he worked part-time for a private security firm in San Francisco. He is survived by his children Virginia and Helen as well as the mother of his children Lorraine Coleman, and brother Ernest "Hap" Wheale (Mary Lou). He was predeceased by father M.L. Coleman, mother Virginia Wheale Coleman, brothers Terry and Leon Coleman, and sister Linda Wilcox.

Rick had a terrific but dry sense of humor and was an inveterate punster. He enjoyed many long term friends from his army days, his sheriff's office days, and his time with the security company. He enjoyed following the S.F. Giants and 49ers and attended many games in both sports. He was a golfer who enjoyed getting out with friends despite being exasperated by the game of golf.

No imminent services are planned due to the covid virus.



