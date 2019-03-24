|
|
Richard Hans Madsen
Richard Hans Madsen was born September 15th, 1929 in Plentywood, Montana, the youngest son of Hans Peter Madsen and Olie Laura nee Morgan, who raised him on a homestead by the Muddy River in Montana. After his mother's death when he was just seven years old, his sister Phyllis was a loving caregiver and special always in his heart. Richard moved to Washington state and finished high school, some college, and enlisted in the Army, achieving the rank of Corporal at Fort Lewis. He then followed his brother Pete to California and pursued his career as a carpenter, beginning as a Millworker. He became a journeyman carpenter, and then obtained his General Contractor's License, maintaining his Carpenters and Joiners Union membership for the rest of his life. He was married to Diane Alice Nagle for 17 years, having one daughter, Kathleen Phyllis Madsen. Their first home was in Montara, CA. Richard was a volunteer Montara fireman in the 1960s, performing a cliff rescue on the notorious Devil's Slide section of Highway 1. The family moved to Santa Rosa in 1974. Richard hunted deer and pheasant in his earlier years, but continued to enjoy fishing is entire life. He loved road trips to see family and friends, and was always looking to pitch in and help with any project. After retirement, Richard worked closely for years with his son-in-law Brett Thomas Madsen (Girardot), on building projects, remodeling and maintaining homes. He was nicknamed "Grandpa Doolittle" in later years, as all pets and farm animals enjoyed his attention and care. Richard was devoted to family and had close ties to all his nieces and nephews and their children. He spent as much of the last 27 years as possible with his grandson Tyler Hans Madsen, his pride and joy.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019