|
|
Richard Harry Gatley, Ph.D.
Richard Harry Gatley, Ph.D., 82, of Kelseyville, California, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Santa Rosa, California, after a short illness.
Richard was born to parents, John Herbert Gatley, and Ruth (Allard) Gatley on June 26, 1936, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The family moved to Torrance, California when Richard was 12, where he graduated from Torrance High School in 1954. He received his psychology undergraduate degree from University of California at Berkeley, and his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Michigan State University.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed primarily in Japan. He held the position of Associate Professor at University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The family moved to Napa in 1980 where he co-founded the Psychiatry Department at Kaiser Permanente and worked as a Clinical Psychologist until his retirement in 1999 as Chief Psychologist. He then began a private practice in Lake Tahoe, where he was residing.
Richard married Frances LeDonna Gatley in 1961. They had two children, Robert, in 1969, and Samantha, in 1972.
Richard married his high school sweetheart, Laura (Rose) Gatley in 2014, after a more than 60-year separation. Richard and Laura moved to Kelseyville in 2015, overlooking Clear Lake, where Richard had almost four years of contentment with Laura and Charlie, their 13 year old Yorkie.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Ruth, his sister Carol, and his brothers Ian and Erik, and the mother of his children, Frances. He is survived by his wife, Laura, his children Robert and Samantha, his step-children, Robin Lohans, Rachel Ross, and David William Ross, and by his granddaughter Heleen, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Richard was an avid hockey fan and a San Jose Sharks supporter. He loved fly-fishing, camping, swimming, and was an avid downhill skier, taking up the sport at age 55.
Richard was an inspired poet, and the author of two published works, "The Single Dad Handbook", and "Engaging the Dragon, A Man's Guide to Happiness in the Garden of Eden".
Richard was highly respected both in his professional and his personal life. He was known for his warm, compassionate and humorous personality.
Final arrangements and cremation are being conducted by Jones Mortuary, Lakeport, California. Richard requested that instead of a memorial service, friends and family celebrate his life in whatever manner they wish.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019