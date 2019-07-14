|
Richard (Rick) Ira Deringer
Richard (Rick) Ira Deringer was born on November 11, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away, peacefully at home, on July 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He graduated from Overbrook High School in Philadelphia and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 19 where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in the Philippine's where he was an Intelligence Specialist. After receiving his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he attended San Jose State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Rick's career began as an accountant with Arthur Anderson and later he started his own firm with a partner in San Francisco. Many of his clients were Real Estate Developers and that's where Rick found his passion for Real Estate Development. He started the Deringer Development Group in San Francisco and spent over 40 years developing projects all over California, most recently in Sonoma County where he and his wife, Rhonda, ran Odyssey Development Company. His commercial and residential projects, some of which received awards, totaled over four million square feet. While his career and business interests had him flying high, his other passion was landscape design and gardening. He spent many hours in the gardens taking care of all the trees and flowers and found the time he spent gardening to be rewarding and peaceful. He had a special fondness of Olive trees and all types of Fruit trees and his rose garden. Rick also had a deep appreciation for the Fine Arts, as a collector himself, and dreamed of opening a Gallery one day. He was always an artist, visionary and a dreamer in his career and through his hobbies and interests in life. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 22 years (married on July 4th), Rhonda; his daughter Ashley, sons Matthew and David, brothers Raymond and Chuck, grandson Raymond, and niece and nephews. Rick was blessed to have many great friends and will be missed by all who knew him. He loved to meet new people, to laugh and joke, to tell stories, and to help others achieve their dreams.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial, Wednesday, July 17th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Park Cemetery and the Veteran's Memorial Building, 126 First Street West, Sonoma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019