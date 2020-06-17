Richard J. Wagner

Richard "Rich" Wagner, 53 of Holualoa, Hawaii died May 26, 2020 at Nakamaru Hale after a one and a half-year battle with brain cancer.

Born June 24, 1966 in Sonoma California, he was a general contractor, corporate director for Na Kalai Laau Woodshop and a member of the Kai "Opua Canoe Club, Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

Rich graduated from Analy High School, Sebastopol, in 1984. After ten years in the Lake Tahoe area he and his family moved to Holualoa, Hawaii (the Big Island) in 2000. He started Na Kalai Laau Woodshop in 2006.

He is survived by his wife Denise Wagner; son, Matthew (Shelby) Wagner, daughter, Maura Wagner all of Holualoa. His parents Dick and Louise Wagner of Kailua Kona; granddaughter, Reagan Wagner of Holualoa; numerous cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation Services of West Hawaii.



