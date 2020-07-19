1/1
Richard James Hunt
1935 - 2020
Richard James Hunt, aka. Dick, born June 10, 1935, died from cancer on July 14, 2020. Richard was a beloved family man who was a devoted, loving, and kind husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was very active in AA and celebrated 48 years sober in October. In addition, he was in the Air Force for two years and worked in sales for Redwood Oil. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen Hunt; daughters Yvonne Reape and Susan Windus; brother Stan Hunt; and mother Marie Hunt. He is survived by his children Joey, Brian, and Paula McAndrew, Linda Hunt, and Kathleen Bell; sister Norma Johnston, sisters-in-law Rosemary and Linda Donovan; and ten grandchildren. His passing was very peaceful, with four of his children with him.
His memorial will be on Zoom on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please contact the family for more information.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
