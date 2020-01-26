Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Santa Rosa, CA
Richard John Russo


1936 - 2020
Richard John Russo Notice
Richard John Russo
October 22, 1936 - January 17, 2020
Richard J. Russo, 83, of Santa Rosa, passed away surrounded by family on January 17, 2020, after a long struggle with vascular dementia.
Dick was born October 22, 1936, at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, California, to Italian immigrant parents. After graduating from SJSU with a B.S. in Business, he took his first job at Crocker-Anglo Bank where he met the love of his life, Gael Boicelli. Dick served his country for eight years in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves after which he was honorably discharged having attained the rank of First Lieutenant. He enjoyed his time as President of the North Beach Lions Club, a member of Rotary Club, and a Eucharistic minister at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Dick held the titles of Vice President and Consumer Loan Administrator when he retired from Westamerica Bank in the 1990's. He was passionate about his family and sports. He would be thrilled to see the 49ers heading to the Super Bowl.
Dick is survived by his amazing wife of 57 years, Gael; his favorite daughters, Joycelyn Russo of Wisconsin, Jennifer Chelini of Santa Rosa, and Janelle (Brian) Woods of Santa Rosa; loyal brother, Anthony (Elva) Russo of Campbell, CA; dear sister-in-law, Joyce (Ron) Foley; beloved grandchildren, Gabriella and Isabella Chelini, Sofia, Giancarlo and Talia Woods, and Giovanna and Mario Truong. He is further survived by numerous relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Rafael Ramirez and Mary Sandoval of Sutter Hospice, and Marilyn Wilson.
A mass of celebration will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, Santa Rosa on Saturday, February 1, at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Guide Dogs for the Blind (P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA, 94912-3950), Sutter Hospice, or the , are appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
