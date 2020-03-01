Home

Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357

Richard Joseph "Joe" Adams

Richard Joseph "Joe" Adams Notice
Richard Joseph "Joe" Adams
Richard Joseph "Joe" Adams born December 24, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on February 15th, 2020.
His sense of humor and wit brought happiness and laughter to everyone he met. He had a deep passion for golf, sailing, and everything musical. His caring and compassion for others was unmatched and his values guided him to help anyone who could use a hand. The void that he leaves in our hearts can never be replaced. He was preceded in death by his mother Lorraine Adams and father Dick Adams. He is survived by his two sons, grandson, daughters-in-law, two sisters, nieces, and numerous family and friends.
Please join us to celebrate Joe's life on Sunday, March 8, from 2-6 p.m. at the Boulevard Cafe and Grill, 1096 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma.
Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts. -Paramahansa Yogananda.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
