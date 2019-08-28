|
Richard L. Gallagher
Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 84 years. Devoted father of Tim Gallagher (Cindy Rudometkin) of Petaluma. Adored grandfather of Jordan, Hunter, Brodie and Lola Gallagher. Loving brother of the late Marion Morris; Thomas, James, Patricia, Edward, John, Raymond and George Gallagher. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and canine companion, Churchill. A special thank you to Kathy Addleman, Mario, and Carol Horick for their love and support.
Richard was born in San Rafael but grew up in Nicasio. A hard worker his whole life, he worked on the family ranch raising beef cattle. An animal lover, he also raised pigs and enjoyed the company of his beloved basset hounds. He enjoyed the rain and would sit in his car, reading the newspaper, quietly listening as it rained. Richard was a loyal Raider fan who watched every game. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to River Rock and was an active member and past treasurer of the Druids Hall, Nicasio Grove #42. Above all, Richard loved his family. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 4100 Nicasio Valley Rd., Nicasio. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The Committal Service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, 304 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019