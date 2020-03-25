|
Richard L. Isbell
November 9, 1942 - March 13, 2020
Papa (Cowboy) Rich Isbell, of Red Oak, rode away to Heaven surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was 77. Born in Siluria, AL, he aspired to follow in the footsteps of his adopted father and life hero Charles Smith, "Smitty" and join the US Army. Rich's life path led him to Boy's Harbor where he gained a lifelong passion for animals, riding and caring for horses, mules and livestock. After high school he enlisted in the US Army and achieve the rank of Sargent E5. Then moved to Santa Rosa, CA working as a ranch hand at Cloverleaf Ranch, where he met and married his first wife, Tam Wetsel. They began their family in Beaumont, TX and later moved back to California. Rich was a proud member of the Santa Rosa Rough Riders and enjoyed riding in parades and gymkhanas after leaving the rodeo arena where he rode bareback broncs. Later he met and married the love of his life Judi Keesee. They were wed August 28, 1982. He referred to their time together as a 28 year honeymoon. Their passions were competing with the Circle M dance team, camping, fishing at Blue Lakes and backyard BBQ's with family and friends. Rich was an avid fan at Piner High School and was known for his bells, drums and bugle. He helped Piner win the spirit award between schools for multiple years. After Judi's passing, he returned to Texas and became an active member of the Lone Star and J Bar C Cowboy Churches. He took pride in greeting all on his beloved horse Skip. Continuing with his passions as a member of National Association of Riding Clubs & Sherriff's Posses, Chisholm Challenge volunteer, devoted dancer, and Red Oak's loyalist fan. Rich and Skip would often be seen riding through McDonald's drive through or having breakfast at Denny's. Red Oak's Famous Cowboy and biggest fan will always be remembered for his bugle, cow horns, drums and cowbells at Red Oak's football games He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by loving wife Judi; sister Jeanie Strahan and his parents.
He is survived by children: Jennifer Isbell-Schrader (Mark) of Red Oak, TX, Jessica Jensen (Thomas), Kim Aimo, Tammy Hlivka-Gregg (Mark) all of Santa Rosa, CA and John Hlivka (Pam) of Napa, CA; grandchildren: Colton Schrader, Tori Jensen, Lacy Schrader, Clint Schrader, Jennifer Aimo, Gino Aimo, Melissa Griffin, Sophia Hlivka-Powell and Max Hlivka; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: Carolyn Cox, Kenneth Isbell and Wanda Mills; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. in Palmer, Texas at the J Bar C Cowboy Church.
A celebration of life in Santa Rosa, CA will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Rich to Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center of Waxahachie, 767 Bethel Road, Waxahachie, TX 75167.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020