|
|
Richard L. Isbell
November 9, 1942 - March 13, 2020
Papa (Cowboy) Rich Isbell rode away to Heaven surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020. Rich had a lifelong passion for animals, riding and caring for horses, mules and livestock. After achieving the rank of Sargent E5 in the US Army he moved to Santa Rosa, CA. While working at Cloverleaf Ranch, he met and married his first wife, Tam Wetsel and had two children. Rich was a proud member of the Santa Rosa Rough Riders, enjoyed riding in parades and gymkhanas after leaving the rodeo arena where he rode bareback broncs. Later he met and married the love of his life Judi Keesee. He referred to their time together as a 28 year honeymoon. Their passions were competing with the Circle M dance team, camping, fishing at Blue Lakes and backyard BBQs with family and friends. Rich was an avid fan at Piner High School and was known for his bells, drums and bugle. After Judi's passing, he returned to Texas where he continued with his passions and could be seen riding his beloved horse Skip around town and thru McDonald's drive thru for coffee. Rich danced, rode, and cheered his way into everyone's heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Rich is survived by children: Jennifer Isbell-Schrader (Mark), Jessica Jensen (Thomas), Kim Aimo, Tammy Hlivka-Gregg (Mark) and John Hlivka (Pam); grandchildren: Colton Schrader, Tori Jensen, Lacy Schrader, Clint Schrader, Jennifer Aimo, Gino Aimo, Melissa Griffin, Sophia Hlivka-Powell and Max Hlivka; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: Carolyn Cox, Kenneth Isbell and Wanda Mills; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and other extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service in Texas and a Celebration of Life in California will be scheduled, for information please call 707-843-6064.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Rich to Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center of Waxahachie, 767 Bethel Road, Waxahachie, TX 75167.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020