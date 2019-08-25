|
Richard Lee McClintock
October 6, 1940 - August 9, 2019
Rich was an avid archer and loved the sport and competition. He is survived by his son Gary (Theresa Nelson), daughter Shari Golden (Eric), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by loving daughter Janice, parents Francis and Esther, and sister Cathy Bataeff.
Rich will be laid to rest at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma. A celebration of life will be held on October 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at 192 Jessie Lane, Petaluma.
