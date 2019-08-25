Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
192 Jessie Lane
Petaluma, CA
Richard Lee McClintock


1940 - 2019
Richard Lee McClintock Notice
Richard Lee McClintock
October 6, 1940 - August 9, 2019
Rich was an avid archer and loved the sport and competition. He is survived by his son Gary (Theresa Nelson), daughter Shari Golden (Eric), five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by loving daughter Janice, parents Francis and Esther, and sister Cathy Bataeff.
Rich will be laid to rest at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma. A celebration of life will be held on October 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at 192 Jessie Lane, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
