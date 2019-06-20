|
|
Richard Lee Zieber
On June 18, 2019, at the age of 83. Born in Honolulu, Richard was the son of Fred and Jennie (Good) Zieber. He was a graduate of Punahou School and Stanford University and served as a lieutenant in the US Navy.
After working several years on the construction of the Stanford Linear Accelerator, Richard spent the remainder of his career as a civil engineer at the Sonoma County Water Agency, even after retirement taking a deep interest in projects around the county. After losing most of his sight following an accident, he had to give up his beloved Porsche Speedster, but he continued to be an enthusiastic skier and bridge player for many years.
Richard is survived by his wife Dorothy, his son Thomas of Gunnison, Colorado, son Daniel, Daniel's wife Laura, and his granddaughters Sarah and Ruth, all of Sunnyvale. He is also survived by nephews Steven and David Roberts and their families, a number of cousins, and his brother-in-law Robert Crow, Robert's wife Carolyn, and their family.
Family and friends are invited to an informal memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, June 21, in the Lodge Room of the Santa Rosa Veteran's Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 20 to June 21, 2019