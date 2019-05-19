Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
4930 Newanga Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Richard Lloyd Petersen


Richard Lloyd Petersen
January 30, 1928 - May 1, 2019
Richard "Dick" L. Petersen passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, California on May 1, 2019 with Patty, his wife of 70 years by his side. Dick was born in Brooklyn, NY, January 30, 1928. Dick joined the Navy the day he turned 18. He was sent to San Diego where he met the love of his life Patricia "Patty" Hummer. He began a career with Sears and they raised a family of three boys. He and Patty retired in Santa Rosa where he was a manager at the old Sears B St. store in the '60s.
Dick is survived by his wife Patricia; sons Rick (Jane), John (Carol) and Scott (Kim); grandchildren Gabe (Chasen), Luke, Mary and Ross (Jessica), great-grandson Ethan.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 4930 Newanga Ave, Santa Rosa, CA on May 25th, 2019 at 10:30 AM. A reception at the church will follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019
