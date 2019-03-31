|
Richard Loos
1947 - 2019
Richard Loos, a well-known resident of Sonoma County, died on March 26, 2019 following a long illness. He was 72.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Albright, his children Donny (Tarrah) Loos, Bob Loos, JoAnna (Dale) White, Emily (Douglas) Price and his stepson, Buster Laskowsky. He was the proud grandfather of Austin, Tanner, Brooke, Logan, Ryan, Parker, Elizabeth, Colton and Nia. He also leaves his two sisters, Barbara (Tony) Suchon and Margaret (Cliff) Hathaway and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Loos.
Richard was born in San Francisco in 1947 and spent his early life in the Mission District. He moved to Sonoma County in 1979 and lived there until his death. He was a healthcare business executive who had a long history of successful accomplishments and was not afraid of making bold decisions. He was also a passionate advocate for community health.
Richard was proud that he began his career, in the late 1960s, as a visiting medical social worker for San Francisco Home Health Services. He spent most of his career in Sonoma County, ultimately becoming an executive vice president at Redwood Health Services, an organization of nine companies including Health Plan of the Redwoods, an innovative HMO known for delivering convenient, affordable healthcare services to members in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake Counties. He concluded his formal career where it all began, in San Francisco, serving from 2000-2008 as CEO of an HMO that provided healthcare to the city's Chinese community. Following retirement, he provided part-time strategy and planning services to public health organizations, small hospitals, and clinics in Sonoma County and surrounding areas.
Richard's advocacy work was broad and fundamental. At the height of the AIDS epidemic he helped establish and obtain funding for the Sonoma County AIDS Commission, the second such commission in California. Twice during his career he was invited to testify before Congress, presenting testimony on subjects such as the Older Americans Act, Medicare, Medicare Advantage services for minority populations, and nutrition programs for the elderly. In the 1990s, he was among a select group of 30 national healthcare executives who explored innovative uses for new technologies in healthcare. He was a volunteer board member for the Southwest Community Health Center, a clinic serving a predominately low-income Hispanic community.
Richard received his higher education at the University of San Francisco and loved to tell stories about going to college in the Haight Ashbury in the 1960s. He loved to mountain bike, run, hike, and work out in the gym with long-time friends. He enjoyed following the Giants, Warriors, and 49ers—even when they were doing poorly. He had a big heart and helped others in need.
The family is grateful to the medical teams in the Sutter Healthcare System in Santa Rosa and San Francisco for their extraordinary and compassionate care. The family would love for people to donate blood platelets at their local Vitalant or other blood banks. For questions, email JoAnna White, [email protected] Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019