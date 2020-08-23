Richard (Dick) Lyman
February 22, 1941 - August 17, 2020
Richard (Dick) James Lyman, born in Los Angeles, CA passed away peacefully at Sutter Hospital at the age of 79.
Richard was raised in Oakland, CA. At the age of 18 he joined the United States Navy and served our country for four years. In June of 1961 he married his first wife, Gail Reynolds and resided in the East Bay Area until 1973 when they moved to Guerneville, CA to raise their children and join parents Jim and Virginia.
In 1981 he and Gail divorced and he relocated to Sunnyvale, CA and went to work for Lockheed Martin as a computer programmer. It was there he met and married Sharon. They loved life and spent many years exploring the outdoors. Soon into their marriage, they relocated to the greater Sacramento area where they were active in their community and enjoyed helping others. A highlight was volunteering at Loaves & Fishes serving the homeless community, and the Sacramento AIDS foundation.
Following the death of Sharon in Nov 2012, Richard relocated to the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Windsor, CA to be near his children and grandchildren. He made quite an impact on all the people he met, genuinely interested in their lives and making friends everywhere he went. The last seven and a half years were full of quality family time with his children, grandchildren and siblings. There was a lot of family time spent together celebrating, reconnecting and reminiscing.
Richard is survived by his son Randy Lyman (Danna), daughter Kimberly Lingle (Randy), stepdaughter Cathy Chappell, stepdaughter Julieanna Benavides, grandchildren Daniel Lyman (Holly), Craig Lyman (Kelcey), Jamie Demarest, Kendra Lingle, Ryan Lingle (Caitlyn Hardisty), Renee Wymer (Michael), Franklin Chappell (Amanda), Alicia McHale (Marcus), Antony Estrada, Anisa, Adrianna and Raymond Castro. He is also survived by his brothers Ted Lyman (Leeann), John Lyman (Gail), sister Joan Zirkle and numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Virginia, his wife Sharon, and stepdaughter Sandy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice
