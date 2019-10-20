Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
at Vals
Daly City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fulkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. "Dick" Fulkerson Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. "Dick" Fulkerson Sr. Notice
Richard "Dick" M. Fulkerson, Sr.
Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Dick was born in 1935 in Joplin, Missouri. His family moved often, finally settling in Sacramento in the early '50s, where he graduated from San Juan High School in 1955 and shortly thereafter met and married the love of his life, Caroll. Dick and Caroll settled in South San Francisco. He worked for Kilpatrick's Bakeries in San Francisco for 38 years. He also proudly served for 24 years as a reserve police officer in South San Francisco from 1973 – 1997. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the USA in his RV with Caroll by his side. He took great pleasure in fishing, woodwork, sports, and spending time with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife Caroll of 64 years, son Rick (Clara), three grandchildren, Melissa, Richard and Erica, one great-grandson Owen, sister Rosalee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his son Scott, brother Calvin Clark, and sisters Mavis, Dolores and Bernice.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now