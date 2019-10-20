|
|
Richard "Dick" M. Fulkerson, Sr.
Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Dick was born in 1935 in Joplin, Missouri. His family moved often, finally settling in Sacramento in the early '50s, where he graduated from San Juan High School in 1955 and shortly thereafter met and married the love of his life, Caroll. Dick and Caroll settled in South San Francisco. He worked for Kilpatrick's Bakeries in San Francisco for 38 years. He also proudly served for 24 years as a reserve police officer in South San Francisco from 1973 – 1997. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the USA in his RV with Caroll by his side. He took great pleasure in fishing, woodwork, sports, and spending time with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife Caroll of 64 years, son Rick (Clara), three grandchildren, Melissa, Richard and Erica, one great-grandson Owen, sister Rosalee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his son Scott, brother Calvin Clark, and sisters Mavis, Dolores and Bernice.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019