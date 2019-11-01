|
|
Richard Maggetti
June 22, 1938 - October 12, 2019
Richard E. Maggetti passed away in Santa Rosa, October 12, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Dearly beloved husband of Carol Maggetti. Loving father of Randy Maggetti, Adam Maggetti, and the late David Maggetti. Adored grandfather of Andrea Maggetti and Nick Maggetti. A native of San Luis Obispo, Richard is a 53-year resident of Rohnert Park. A former member of the Foot Printers of Novato, he enjoyed all motor sports. Richard was an avid fisherman, and as a dedicated father, he spent many days with his sons and their friends fishing, coaching baseball and soccer, and enjoying the outdoors. As a pillar of the community, he will be sadly missed.
Friends are invited to Celebrate Richard's Life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Private family inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019