Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vintners Inn
4350 Barnes Road
Santa Rosa, CA
Richard Melvin Doss


1944 - 2019
Richard Melvin Doss Notice
Richard Melvin Doss
Richard passed away on October 9, 2019 due to complications from 18 plus years with Alzheimer's disease.
Born March 3, 1944, to Melvin and Minnie Doss.
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years Judy Doss, daughters Linnea Fitzsimmons (John) Renee Washburn (Steve) and sons Adam Doss, Sheldon Doss (Bethany), step-daughters Maika Armstrong and Michelle Bott, ten grandchildren.
Richard worked in lumber mills in Arcata, later started driving truck. In 1973 he started his own trucking company, Rich Doss, Inc. with one truck, The company is still running at its original headquarters in Santa Rosa.
He was known to always give a helping hand, and influenced other trucking companies in the area. He loved what he did and the people he met along the way.
A celebration of life is being held in Santa Rosa on November 9, at Vintners Inn, 4350 Barnes Road, 11:00-3:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers or Hospice of the Valley, Sherman Home, they were so lovingly and caring.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
