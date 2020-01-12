|
Richard Moman "Dick" Stevenson
Richard Moman "Dick" Stevenson, 87, passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 in the CLC Hospice Facility of VA Fort Miley at San Francisco, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Loving husband of 65 years to Marlene (Badger) Stevenson. He also leaves behind sons Scott and Randy and Randy's Wife Annette (Sheppard) Stevenson. Grandchildren: Chris, Scott Jr. (Jessica Hewitt); Megan (Josh Guerrero), Devon and Taylor. Great-grandchildren: William Hewitt-Stevenson; Dominic and Demetri Guerrero; sister-in-law Patricia (Badger) Davis. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Moman and Gertrude Stevenson, his sister Jean and his oldest son, William "Bill" Stevenson.
Korean War Veteran, proud SEABEE of MCB #6, C Company: BUL3, 1951-1955. Retired 59 year member of UA Local 38 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union, San Francisco CA.
Early in his construction career, he was part owner of M.B. Stevenson & Son, Pipelines Inc. with his father.
Upon retirement, Dad and Mom enjoyed taking road trips throughout many of our states. Dad loved to be near the ocean, Sea Ranch was a special place to him. Abalone rock picking, during low tide was a favorite pastime.
Dad was a proud Union Craftsman, my mentor, my hero, my best friend. It was because of my dad, that I chose my profession and joined UA Local 38. Although my dad was tough as nails, he was fair, generous, kind and loving. He will be greatly missed, by family and friends alike.
A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at SFVA Fort Miley, for keeping my dad comfortable during his last days.
Dad: You are missed each and every day, for you were someone special, who meant more than words can say.
At my father's request, there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601.
