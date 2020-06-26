Richard Patrick Stewart
1958 - 2020
Richard Patrick Stewart
Rick, owner of Arch's Glass Inc. and life-long resident of Cotati, California, passed away on June 22, 2020 at the young age of 61. Rick was born to parents Arch and Joanne Stewart on November 24, 1958, in Petaluma, California. Rick graduated from Rancho Cotate High School.
He married Mindy, his high school sweetheart, in 1984. Rick is survived by his wife Mindy, daughters, Caitlin Stewart and her love Travis, Kelsey and her husband, Larry Matelli Jr., his grandkids, Kinsley and Larry III. He also leaves behind his brothers Doug (Rae), Ken (Nancy), Scott and Don (Gina) his sister, Michelle, sister- in- law Laurie, aunts, cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and his Arch's Glass Staff.
Rick started pushing a broom across his father's shop at the age of eight. He continued working there and took over running the shop when his father retired in 1991. Rick's hard work and dedication to old fashioned values of customer service and pride in his work has kept the glass shop running strong. As Rick would say "give me a hammer and a chisel and I will be fine".
Rick was an amazing friend and great mentor. He will be remembered for his generosity to family, friends and his community. He had many passions; playing softball, hunting, golfing, and most importantly spending time with his grandkids.
Visitation Sunday, June 28, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Parent Sorenson Mortuary, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6665884&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
10:00 - 03:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
June 25, 2020
Rick, I remember growing up you were always at all the birthday parties, graduation ceremonies, and all the important events. You welcomed me and cheered me on as if I was a second little sister to you. You always had a welcoming smile and encouraging words. You will always be remembered and will live in my heart always. You will be missed!!
Caterina Fiorentino
Friend
