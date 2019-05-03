|
Richard Paul Gantenbein
On April 27, 2019, Pastor Richard Paul Gantenbein, age 68, passed away suddenly at home.
Born in Portland, Oregon, he graduated from Jackson High School in 1969. He graduated from Fuller Theological Seminary in 1976, going on to earn a Doctor of Ministry degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary in 1985. He was pastor of the Granada Hills Presbyterian Church from 1976 to 1982 before leaving to become the pastor of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sonoma, California, where he served until his passing.
During his time at St. Andrew, Pastor Rich was active in the community. He served on the Community Health Center Board of Directors, the Valley of the Moon Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, and the original Sonoma Valley Hospital siting committee. He also participated in recovery programs and the Mentoring Alliance. Rich's outreach extended to missions in Romania and El Salvador.
Pastor Rich was an avid cyclist, riding in the Davis Double Century, Markleeville Death Ride, and Seattle to Portland Ride. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, fly-fishing, woodworking, and attending car shows. Rich's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lorna (Fontanilla) Gantenbein, daughter Julie Gantenbein, son-in-law Russell Findley, grandchildren Oliver Grant and Cecily Rose Findley, mother Roberta (Carrick) Gantenbein, and brother Douglas Gantenbein. He was predeceased by his father, Truman Gantenbein.
A memorial service will be held at Hanna Boys Center on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church's Romania Mission or Columbarium Project, or a non-profit organization of your choice. Donations to St. Andrew should be addressed to 16290 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476 or [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 3, 2019