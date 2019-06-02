|
Richard (Dick) Paul Ruppel
Richard (Dick) Paul Ruppel of Healdsburg, CA died peacefully on May 19, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and spent the majority of his life in Northern California. He graduated with his Masters Degree in Industrial Arts from San Jose State. A natural mentor, Dick taught auto mechanics for several years in Long Beach, then at Aragon High School in San Mateo for 23 years. He was beloved by his students as he was patient, caring, and had a genuine desire to pass on his mechanical acumen. It was during that time that Dick met the love of his life, Ginni (Virginia). His next venture was the opportunity to run his own auto repair business, Ruppel's Auto Fixation, in Burlingame. After 17 years in the business, Dick and Ginni retired and moved to Healdsburg. Dick had an amazing circle of close friends who loved him dearly. He could light up a room with his infectious smile and his rosy cheeks. His genuine kindness touched many lives. Dick was also an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hiking, and annual trips to the Trinity Alps. Ginni and Dick loved exploring the country in their RV as well as sharing their passion cheering for the SF 49ers and the Warriors. Dick is survived by his wife, Virginia Ruppel, daughters, Sheri Parra and Shelly Ruppel Hashimoto, bonus father to, Keith and Marc Rodriguez, brothers Gary and Jim Ruppel, grandchildren Danny Kay, Paige Craig and great granddaughter, Kailynn Kay.
For those wishing to make a donation in Dick's memory, can donate to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) https://www.nami.org
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Tayman's Clubhouse, 927 S. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg, CA on June 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019