Richard Todd "Rick" Green"Rick" Richard Todd Green passed away in Petaluma, CA, July 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Doty) Green and the cherished father of Shelby Green (Chase Holben) and T.J. Green. He was the adored son of Richard L. Green and the late Barbara (Stone) Green and a dear brother to Cindy, Ron and Andrea Green. Rick was a native of Petaluma, graduated from Casa Grande High School and earned several awards in swimming. Rick enjoyed various sports, his favorite being golf, and attended several Giant's and Raider's games. He loved to travel to his house in Athol, Idaho to work on several projects and looked forward to retiring there. At the age of 53 years old he was an accomplished electrician of over 30 years with Local 6 and 180 Electrician's Union. He will be greatly missed by his fellow coworkers, his family and everyone who knew him. There will be a Viewing on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The family prefers memorials be made to the Green Beret Foundation, 14402 Blanco Rd., Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78216. Guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed for the visitation.