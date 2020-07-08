1/1
Richard Todd "Rick" Green
1966 - 2020
Richard Todd "Rick" Green
"Rick" Richard Todd Green passed away in Petaluma, CA, July 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Doty) Green and the cherished father of Shelby Green (Chase Holben) and T.J. Green. He was the adored son of Richard L. Green and the late Barbara (Stone) Green and a dear brother to Cindy, Ron and Andrea Green. Rick was a native of Petaluma, graduated from Casa Grande High School and earned several awards in swimming. Rick enjoyed various sports, his favorite being golf, and attended several Giant's and Raider's games. He loved to travel to his house in Athol, Idaho to work on several projects and looked forward to retiring there. At the age of 53 years old he was an accomplished electrician of over 30 years with Local 6 and 180 Electrician's Union. He will be greatly missed by his fellow coworkers, his family and everyone who knew him. There will be a Viewing on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. The family prefers memorials be made to the Green Beret Foundation, 14402 Blanco Rd., Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78216. Guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed for the visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 7, 2020
I am beyond words, Rick was a amazing person, I am so sorry to hear this news! May you Rest In Peace , I will always remember you for that beautiful smile and kind heart ♥
Janet Hudson
Friend
July 7, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
July 7, 2020
Rick was an extraordinary man and taken from us way too soon. God Bless you Rick, you will always be in my heart and my prayers. Sending you much love and big hugs.
Shirley Hill
Family
