Richard Winfield Scott
Richard Winfield Scott left this world on February 15, 2020 at the age of 91 to join his bride, Barbara, who passed away in April of last year. Rick was born in Columbus, Ohio, on August 14, 1928. He was the only son of Irma and Arthur Scott. He grew up during the depression, spending summers on his grandfather's farm, where he helped with chores, and dinner at times by hunting small critters in the woods surrounding the farm.
His skills with a rifle were well known, earning him a place on his award winning high school marksman team. Those skills earned him a NROTC scholarship at Ohio State University where he continued earning awards with his marksmanship. He graduated in 1949, with a degree in business. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp as a sharpshooter, serving during the Korean War, and reaching the rank of Captain.
Rick and Barbara were married in 1954. For 64 years theirs was a story of true love. They were each other's best friends. Together they raised their three children. Rick was one of the first computer programmers of the 1960s. In 1972 Rick and Barbara purchased a Hallmark store, working side by side at Scott's Hallmark Shop in Fremont and later the Bluebird Gift Shop in Windsor, California until retirement in 2006. Outside of work, Richard loved spending time with his family, hunting, and working with wood creating furniture and wooden figures. He also loved chocolate.
Richard is survived by his three children Gary Scott, Brian Scott and Marcia Williams. He is also survived by grandchildren Jaime Delgadillo, Veronica Delgadillo, Anna Delgadillo, Jeanette Alvarado, Hunter Scott, Keshia Williams, and Shane Williams, daughter-in-laws Rosa Scott and Jacqueline Scott. He was also blessed with many great-grandchildren; Ralph, Tristan, Frank, Rosa, Llano, Leanna, E.J. and Desiree, as well as three great-great grandchildren.
The family will be celebrating Rick's life in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020