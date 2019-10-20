|
|
Rick Shea
1938 - 2019
Born Richard Wayne McCauley, Rick had a big heart and gentle soul - kind and honest, generous, humble, funny and brilliant. He was born and raised in Santa Rosa, the fourth generation of six with roots in Sonoma County. At age 9, his mother, Vivian Baley, married Fish & Game Warden, Lee Shea. Rick had an endless curiosity and wanted to know how things worked. He learned by taking things apart and putting them back together, often building a better mousetrap in the process. He grew up in the American Graffiti era and after two years in the Air Force, working in the carnival business and building boats, his love of cars led to a job on Tiny Lund's stock car team and eventually to driving open-wheel racecars. In 1982, he moved back to Sonoma where he retired from motorsports in 1990. His next career might have been as a golfer but while managing a driving range, Rick was brought out of retirement to do automotive testing and consumer marketing programs for Volvo, GM and the EV1. In 2004, he and his wife settled in Petaluma – 17 miles from where he started but a million miles in between. Rick lived life with his foot full on the throttle for 80 years but couldn't outrace dementia. He left us on September 16th, 2019, beneath a harvest moon, remembered as a master storyteller and left all who knew him with a rich lifetime of memories. He is survived by Gudrun, his wife of 35 years, brothers Bob McCauley and Neil Shea, his former wife, Shirley and their children Leilani Fratis and Rick Shea Jr., their spouses and four grandchildren, his mother-in-law, Renate Luke and brother-in-law Roman.
No service is scheduled but a donation to is appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019