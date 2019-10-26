Home

Ricki Len Mimmo, Sr.
Ricki Len Mimmo, Sr. passed away in his sleep from natural causes on Thursday October 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Marco J. Mimmo II and Clarice M. Mimmo. He is survived by his brother Marco J. Mimmo III, his sisters Lucia Rivera ( Hugo), Laurice Olivo ( Richard ), and his son Ricki Len Mimmo Jr. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Micah Mimmo, Ilario Mimmo, Mateo Mimmo, Rily Mimmo, Lucca Mimmo, and Mackenzie Mimmo, who will be born in November 2019. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces who he loved dearly. He was truly a kind person. He will be missed dearly as he was gone too soon.
As per Rick's request, there will be no service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
