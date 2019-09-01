|
|
Riley "Kit" Sittner
Riley "Kit" Sittner passed away on his 78th birthday, August 7, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Great Bend, Kansas in 1941, son of Karl and Clelia Belle Sittner. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; 2 children, Sandra (Ralph) Poulter and Christopher (Heather) Sittner; 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Tevin, Hailey, Destiny, Taylor, and June; and by a sister, Linda Haen.
Riley devoted his life to helping people. At the age of 18, he left his small Kansas town and enlisted in the Navy. In his eleven years with the Navy and ten years with the 579 Engineers of the California National Guard, he traveled the world and protected people from harm. Riley fought in the Vietnam War, helped break up riots, and battled forest fires.
Upon his return to the civilian world, he settled down with his wife Judy and became a business owner and a family man. He proudly lived to see his children grow and have kids of their own. He and his wife believed that spending time with their children and grandchildren was the greatest joy of their lives.
He owned and worked at the Arcade Barber Shop in Petaluma for over 40 years, his time in the business allowed him to touch thousands of people's lives in a personal manner, to lend his ear and to become a friend to any who needed it.
Riley had many passions. He was an avid outdoorsman, and with his wife, a world traveler. He was a passionate youth sports coach and loved to square dance with his friends and wife. Riley had a larger than life personality with an even bigger heart. He never shied away from those who needed a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him and considered him a friend.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bayside church, 3175 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa 95407.
A big bouquet of hugs to the nurses on 4W at Memorial. You guys are awesome!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019