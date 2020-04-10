|
|
Rita Veneranda Jimenez
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Rita Veneranda Jimenez passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short bout with ALS.
Rita was born December 31, 1950 in Santa Barbara where she lived until moving too Visalia, California in 1975 to follow her husband's career. She married her high school sweetheart on April 14, 1973 after six years of courtship.
Rita was a dedicated and very successful cosmologist with a clientele who were not only loyal customers but true friends. She often wrote personal notes of support to her customers and also brought her clients together to help solve each other's problems.
While living in Visalia she raised two wonderful, intelligent, athletic children named Isaiah and April. Rita's whole life was dedicated to making sure that her children where loved and cared for.
Rita moved to Sebastopol in 2013, became active in her church, and helped raise her two grandchildren who also lived there.
She was very active in sports in high school and participated in softball and soccer as an adult. She was considered a tenacious defender in soccer often taking on the toughest player on the other team. She also participated in triathlons and enjoyed backpacking.
Rita was known for her deep love and compassion for her children and grandchildren. She always greeted everyone with a warm smile and her warmth was felt by everyone.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Joseph Jimenez, son Isaiah Jimenez; wife Sarah Jimenez and children Emmalyne, Anniston, and Mateo, daughter April Thompson; husband Dack Thompson, children Jaden and Jaxon Karr. She was preceded in death by her grandson Frederick Jimenez (Isaiah and Sarah's son). She is also survived by her brother Danny Ramirez, and sister Kathy Lopez, sister in law Angelina Grand, brother-in-law Frederick Jimenez, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members that meant the world to her.
After the present crisis has passed a celebration of life will be held in her honor with "food, music, dancing, laughter and plenty of joy," per Rita's request.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020