Ritha Rotthaus
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
at her apartment complex

Ritha Rotthaus


1945 - 2020
Ritha Rotthaus Notice
Ritha Rotthaus
Ritha Elena Rotthaus passed away on February 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Petaluma to Elena and Otto Rotthaus. Ritha graduated from Petaluma High, and was a co-owner of Phillips Stenographic Service for over 24 years. She worked for the Argus Courier, operated a fork lift, repaired copiers, and worked at several convalescent homes.
She crafted unique bird houses and knitted hats for babies. She volunteered with the Petaluma Food Bank, PEP, and the Petaluma Woman's Club. She loved to bake, read mysteries, and be with her cat Gabi. She is survived by countless friends, and cousins Tim (Janet) Talamantes, Chris Elzi, Debra Matteri, Robin (Gary) Danskin, and Cheryl (Alan) Coldiron, and other relatives.
Family and friends are invited to a "celebration of life" at 9:30 am on Friday, March 6 to be held at her apartment complex, followed by a graveside service to be held at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
