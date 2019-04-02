|
Robert A. "Bob" Rollins
Passed away at home in Petaluma, March 28, 2019, beloved brother of the late Fred Rollins, Art Rollins and Lorraine Peters (late Arnie). Also survived by a nephew and many friends in the Petaluma community.
Born, reared and educated in Petaluma, he was 93 years of age. Bob was well known as the co-owner with his brother Art in Rollins Cyclery on Petaluma Blvd. No. for over 49 years. His hobbies included wood working, building and preparing motorcycles.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at PARENT-SORENSEN. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019