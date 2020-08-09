Robert "Bob" A. StauftMarch 19, 1917 - July 27, 2020Bob Stauft Passed away on July 27, 2020 in Petaluma. Devoted husband of the late Martha Stauft. Caring father of Charlie Stauft of Wisconsin and Jim Stauft of Petaluma. Loving grandfather of Robert, Brandon, and Kevin Stauft. Great grandfather of Clyde Stauft. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Bob and Martha were married in 1942 and have resided in Petaluma since 1944. A welder at Mare Island for a number of years. During his free time he was either working side by side with Martha in the garden or fishing.A private family Inurnment was held at Cypress Hill Memorial Park.