Robert Alan Carlson
Robert Alan Carlson passed away in Sonoma County on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather brother and friend. His wife, Lynn Roth, her son Nick Roth, his daughters, Christa Carlson and Erin (Horace) Jew, grandchildren Paige, Morgan Kaya and Braden survive him. He is also survived by his three siblings, Richard (Tamara) Carlson of St. Paul, MN, Jana and (Steve) Franci, and Cheryl (Gary) Galloway.
Bob was born September 22, 1946 in Turlock, CA to Bennett and Mildred Carlson, the oldest of four children. He grew up on a walnut farm and learned to drive tractors and harvest walnuts. He played coronet in high school and was active in the Turlock Junior Band. He showed an early interest in cars and was still in high school when he started rebuilding an MG. Bob moved to Santa Rosa in 1969 and started a family while working as a salesman. He continued working on cars in his garage every free moment. He reinvented himself in his fifties obtaining his water treatment credentials and began working with Ron Cassara at Oasis Pump and Well. He married Lynn Roth and they built a beautiful home in Santa Rosa where many happy memories were made.
Bob was happiest and most at home in his "Garage Mahal," the workshop/office where he restored his Porsche, created things out of wood, rebuilt water system pumps for his customers, all while having endless conversations about politics with his friends. He was always the "go to" guy for the answer to, how do I do this or fix that? Eager and willing to help, he approached each challenge with enthusiasm and a bottomless cup of coffee in one hand.
Please join us for a celebration of life Saturday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019