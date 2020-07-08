1/
Robert Alvin Moon
Robert Alvin Moon
Robert Alvin Moon of Santa Rosa died June 30th, 2020, at the age of 75. He is survived by Bonnie Haydon Moon, his wife of 50 years, brother and sister-in-law Larry and Diane Haydon, two nieces Meredith Caplin and Julie Haydon, and nephew Jeff Haydon. Bob grew up in Sanger, CA. Bob and Bonnie graduated from Sonoma State and moved permanently to Sonoma County in 1972. He retired from World Products in Sonoma as an electronic technician in 2004. Bob played tuba and Bonnie flute as members of the Rohnert Park Community Band for 40 years and the New Horizons Band of Sonoma County for 16 years. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
At his request, there will not be a funeral service.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
