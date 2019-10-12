Home

Robert Ambrose "Bob" Barbieri

Robert Ambrose "Bob" Barbieri Notice
Robert "Bob" Ambrose Barbieri
Robert "Bob" Ambrose Barbieri was born on June 12, 1926 in San Francisco, CA and passed away on October 9, 2019 in Lincoln, CA.
Bob is survived by Gerda Barbieri, his wife of 64 years, three children and numerous grandchildren.
Bob had a hearty laugh and always enjoyed meeting people. Bob retired from SF water department as a plumber, and moved to Sebastopol. Bob had a horrible sweet tooth, which got him into trouble. His military service was in the Merchant Marines and Navy. He received honors in the military.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service being held Octobr 19th at 11 a.m., at Lincoln Funeral Home (406 H Street, Lincoln, CA 95648).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
