|
|
Robert Anthony DeCoite, Jr., III
Robert Anthony DeCoite, Jr., III was tragically taken from us on December 2, 2019, while doing what he always did… protecting his family.
Robert was born on December 17th, 1998, in Hayward, CA. He relocated quickly after his birth, to Santa Rosa, CA, where he spent the majority of his life. Having recently moved to Sparks, NV, to start a new life with his fiancé and baby daughter, Robert quickly embraced family life and had set his wedding date… 10/10/2020. Through the outpouring of love from his old community and his new community, it is clear that Robert touched the lives of many, many people, from all walks of life, without judgement and with a pure heart. His loss will be felt for years to come.
Robert is survived by his parents, Robert DeCoite, Jr. and Alicia Nicole DeCoite (Jackson), his fiancé Luz Elena Gomez Hernandez and their baby girl, Leanna Alicia DeCoite Hernandez. He is also survived by his siblings, Ricky Lee DeCoite, Roman Vincent DeCoite, Rylan Jordan DeCoite, Adrianna Isabella (Bella) DeCoite and Arianna Mia Eva (Mia) DeCoite. He will be missed by his loving, extended family and village.
Services will be held on his 21st birthday, December 17th, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1135 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 at 11 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019