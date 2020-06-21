Robert Beard Heffelfinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Beard Heffelfinger
Robert Beard Heffelfinger, 77, Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on January 21, 2020. Survived by his spouse Suzanne and children Tanya, Teri, Jason and Jennifer, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Bobby Crowell and many nieces and nephews. He was known to many as Robert, Bob, Unka, Butch, Papa and Dad. He served with the Air Force in Vietnam and later worked as a Pacific Bell technician in Sonoma County for most of his career. He traveled to the UK and South America to do similar work in "retirement." He was a soccer coach, a home brewer and a bowler. Bob enjoyed visiting Hawaii, Burney Falls and catching big fish in Baja with his good buddies. He loved going just about anywhere new he could explore with Suzanne, his wife of 51 plus years. He was a person you loved being around and just made you smile whenever he was in the room. He will be missed greatly by his family and anyone who was lucky enough to meet and get to know him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tulip Cremation
599 2nd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(844) 942-4909
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved