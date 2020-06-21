Robert Beard Heffelfinger

Robert Beard Heffelfinger, 77, Santa Rosa, CA, passed away on January 21, 2020. Survived by his spouse Suzanne and children Tanya, Teri, Jason and Jennifer, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Bobby Crowell and many nieces and nephews. He was known to many as Robert, Bob, Unka, Butch, Papa and Dad. He served with the Air Force in Vietnam and later worked as a Pacific Bell technician in Sonoma County for most of his career. He traveled to the UK and South America to do similar work in "retirement." He was a soccer coach, a home brewer and a bowler. Bob enjoyed visiting Hawaii, Burney Falls and catching big fish in Baja with his good buddies. He loved going just about anywhere new he could explore with Suzanne, his wife of 51 plus years. He was a person you loved being around and just made you smile whenever he was in the room. He will be missed greatly by his family and anyone who was lucky enough to meet and get to know him.



