Robert Bruce MacKinnon
Remembering Robert Bruce MacKinnon on the day of his birth, March 28. Bob was a life-long resident of Petaluma, CA. In February 2007, he was admitted to Kaiser Hospital for a hernia operation, and although the surgery was successful, he succumbed to septic shock and aspiration pneumonia.
Bob's distraught family learned that every year in the U.S. over 100,000 patients die from hospital acquired infections and medical errors. Many of these deaths are preventable, especially when patients have advocates who oversee their care and speak up if problems arise. We can all do more to insure that hospitals Do No Harm and allow folks like Bob to celebrate another
birthday with his family,
who especially miss him today.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
