Robert "Bob" Cann Clement
Robert "Bob" Cann Clement passed away at age 97 on July 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital near his home in Santa Rosa, California, having kissed his wife of 73 years good-bye at home the night before. He lived ten years beyond his diagnosis of congestive heart failure and was aware that he was approaching the end of his life. He chose to be in a hospital for his final hours where he could pass peacefully.
Bob was born June 22, 1923 in Portland, Maine to Moses and Edith Clement. He is remembered by all as he was described by his oldest grandson, "a perfect example of the greatest generation…who was endlessly curious about the world and a great listener…a quiet man who when he spoke, spoke with kindness, empathy, intelligence, and wisdom."
He attended Middlebury College which he left to join the war effort as a gunnery instructor in the Army through the end of World War II. When the war ended, he was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, where he met his wife Phyllis Lyon Vandewater. They married in 1946 and Bob returned to college to complete his degree in chemical engineering from MIT. While working at Shell Oil, Bob obtained his law degree at night school in 1955 and eventually became General Manager of Patents and Licensing for Shell Development Company in Houston, Texas. Bob was a classical music lover who played French horn, an avid follower of news and politics who hoped to live to see the end of the current presidency, and a continual adopter of new technology. Days before his death, he was researching the newest cell phone technology, planning to upgrade and learn a new operating system. He was alert, gracious, courteous, curious, and connected all the way to the end.
Bob said shortly before his death that he was most grateful in life for his family, which includes those who survive him: his wife, Phyllis, his children: Valerie; William (Dayle); Thomas (Sabrina), and his grandchildren: Aaron Jones (Kirsten); Daniel Malby (Lisa); Elijah Hamilton; Hannah Rose Meuschke (Jesse); Claire (Daniel Owen); Heather Clement Davis (Jason); Christopher; and nine great-grandchildren. Bob and Phyllis were founding members of the Mental Health Advocacy Alliance following the death of their grandson Jesse at the hands of police during an episode of mental illness. An active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Santa Rosa (UUCSR), Bob was part of a men's group and a stalwart participant with Advocates for Social Justice.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial service is currently planned. His remains will be interred in the memorial garden of the UUC in Santa Rosa. If you would like to give a donation to a non-profit in honor of Bob, some of the causes he passionately believed in include:
Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Santa Rosa, https://web.uusantarosa.org/
UUCSR, 547 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway https://southeastgreenway.org/donate/
, P.O. Box 9122, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Acknowledgement will come from Sonoma Land Trust.