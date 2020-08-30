Robert "Rob" ClarkSeptember 4, 1962 - August 24, 2020Robert (Rob) Clark was born on September 4, 1962 in San Francisco, Ca. He passed away tragically on August 24, 2020.Rob grew up in Santa Rosa running in the hills that are now Skyhawk. He spent his summers in Iowa with his grandma and grandpa Barnes. They taught Rob country life, hard work, and fishing. Their influence made an immeasurable impact on Rob's life with work ethic and loyalty.During his middle school years, Rob befriended John Lewis, his lifelong friend. John introduced Rob to ocean fishing, abalone diving, hunting and an overall respect for nature. John was truly a second father to Rob.In 1980, Rob graduated from Santa Rosa high school. While there he participated in bull riding and soccer.After high school, Rob served his country by joining the Army. He became a paratrooper, hardhat diver and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne unit. The military taught Rob leadership, personal responsibility, and team work. His time in Germany also exposed him to world travel.Rob worked for USA Properties for 28 years. He started as a laborer and worked his way up to Vice President of Field Operations. Rob's reputation in work and life was centered by his passion. He wanted his employees and contractors to succeed. His goal was for everyone to get over the finish line together. He required everyone to respect the job that needed to be done, but not at the cost of anyone else.Rob was an avid fly fisherman. He loved fishing and shared his talent and skills with his family and friends. He tied his own flies and taught his grandsons to do so as well. His love of fishing drew him across the globe to catch species not found in the U.S. Some of his travels and fishing trips included New Zealand, Africa, Costa Rica, Belize, Chile, Panama, Mexico and all throughout the U.S.Family traditions included trips with the whole gang to houses in Mt Shasta, Sea Ranch, Montana, Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, San Juan Islands, and Victoria BC. Our trips were often the weeks around the 4th of July. Above all else, Rob was a proud American and not afraid to show it.Rob is survived by his wife, Katy; father, Ron Clark; sister, Christine Wheat; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Gary Gorans; grandsons, David, Daniel and Dean Gorans; Nephew, Kyle and Kenna Wheat (Ollie and Arlinn); Niece, Kendall Wheat; Uncle, Dick and Nancy Clark.Rob was a member and supported many organizations including Trout Unlimited, Russian River Fly Fishers, Ducks Unlimited, Cal Trout, and Sonoma County 4H Club.The tragic accident that took Rob from us, way too young, has changed our life forever. A private celebration of life will be held to honor the life and legacy of Rob.