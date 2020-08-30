1/1
Robert "Rob" Clark
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Rob" Clark
September 4, 1962 - August 24, 2020
Robert (Rob) Clark was born on September 4, 1962 in San Francisco, Ca. He passed away tragically on August 24, 2020.
Rob grew up in Santa Rosa running in the hills that are now Skyhawk. He spent his summers in Iowa with his grandma and grandpa Barnes. They taught Rob country life, hard work, and fishing. Their influence made an immeasurable impact on Rob's life with work ethic and loyalty.
During his middle school years, Rob befriended John Lewis, his lifelong friend. John introduced Rob to ocean fishing, abalone diving, hunting and an overall respect for nature. John was truly a second father to Rob.
In 1980, Rob graduated from Santa Rosa high school. While there he participated in bull riding and soccer.
After high school, Rob served his country by joining the Army. He became a paratrooper, hardhat diver and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne unit. The military taught Rob leadership, personal responsibility, and team work. His time in Germany also exposed him to world travel.
Rob worked for USA Properties for 28 years. He started as a laborer and worked his way up to Vice President of Field Operations. Rob's reputation in work and life was centered by his passion. He wanted his employees and contractors to succeed. His goal was for everyone to get over the finish line together. He required everyone to respect the job that needed to be done, but not at the cost of anyone else.
Rob was an avid fly fisherman. He loved fishing and shared his talent and skills with his family and friends. He tied his own flies and taught his grandsons to do so as well. His love of fishing drew him across the globe to catch species not found in the U.S. Some of his travels and fishing trips included New Zealand, Africa, Costa Rica, Belize, Chile, Panama, Mexico and all throughout the U.S.
Family traditions included trips with the whole gang to houses in Mt Shasta, Sea Ranch, Montana, Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, San Juan Islands, and Victoria BC. Our trips were often the weeks around the 4th of July. Above all else, Rob was a proud American and not afraid to show it.
Rob is survived by his wife, Katy; father, Ron Clark; sister, Christine Wheat; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Gary Gorans; grandsons, David, Daniel and Dean Gorans; Nephew, Kyle and Kenna Wheat (Ollie and Arlinn); Niece, Kendall Wheat; Uncle, Dick and Nancy Clark.
Rob was a member and supported many organizations including Trout Unlimited, Russian River Fly Fishers, Ducks Unlimited, Cal Trout, and Sonoma County 4H Club.
The tragic accident that took Rob from us, way too young, has changed our life forever. A private celebration of life will be held to honor the life and legacy of Rob.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
There are no words to express my deep sadness when learning of Rob's tragic passing. We were friends since 7th grade, RVJH. He was there for me when my dad passed in 9th grade with a smile and a laugh to cheer me up. We reconnected at the 30th reunion and stayed in touch off and on. He emailed me in September when Eddie Money passed just to remind me that was a theme at the school dance one year. We didn't talk often, but I could always call him my friend. Deepest Sympathy to Katy and his whole family as he will be greatly missed.
Shari Lucas
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved