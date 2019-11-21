|
|
Robert (Bob) D. O'Connell
May 31, 1951 - November 13, 2019
Beloved husband of Jean O'Connell, cherished brother of Bill and Kevin O'Connell, loving father of Nicole Hatley, he was the treasured uncle of Will O'Connell and great uncle to Dylan O'Connell. Bob will be remembered as a generous and gentle soul. His loyalty to those he cared about was unwavering. He was a solid pillar, which many rested upon in times of need. He will also be remembered for his love of birds (especially his cockatiels and the white peacocks he fed daily), his love for Ireland where he owned a home, his passion for sports, and the joy he got from working on Audis with his beloved Audi group who became a second family. Bob's appreciation for life, which shone through his bright eyes and kind smile,was present up until the last moments and for that he will always be remembered.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass and remembrance celebration on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 pm at St. Eugene's Cathedral at 2323 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa. The family requests donations to be made to The .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019