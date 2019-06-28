Home

Robert Dale "Bobby" Yarnal

Robert "Bobby" Dale Yarnal
Robert "Bobby" Dale Yarnal passed peacefully June 3rd, 2019 with family by his side. He was born August 14, 1942 in Oakland, CA, and moved to Sonoma County, where he was raised and lived. He moved to Lake County in the early '90s, where he later retired. He is survived by his children, Ernie (Maria) Fye, James (Jennifer) Yarnal, Robin ( Michael) Simi, Tracy (Rick) Saylor, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers: Earl Yarnal, Danny (Jill) Yarnal, Brent (Corrine) Yarnal. He is preceded in death by wife, Joy Mary Yarnal, parents, Dale and Doris Yarnal, and his brother Max Yarnal.
Contributions may be made to the American Stroke Foundation at www.Americanstroke.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 28 to June 30, 2019
