Robert Dan McCarter
Robert Dan McCarter began his earthly journey in April 1944 in El Paso, TX as the middle son of Margaret and Roy McCarter. It ended unexpectedly January 2020. He was raised and attended schools in Petaluma, CA. He loved sharing stories describing the shenanigans he and his brothers conjured up during these years. Bless their parents. He was a consummate storyteller throughout his life.
Bob had a passion for vintage American cars – especially Fords. A mechanic extraordinaire, he could and did make many a good running engine run even better. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Generous to a fault, his last act of generosity was as an organ donor.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy, daughter Cheryl (Mike) Breazeale and son Robert. He cherished his grandchildren - Carson, Donovan, Emily, and Peyton. He leaves behind his brother, George, many sister and brother in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Jim.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020