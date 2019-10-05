|
Robert Daniel Wolterbeek
Robert (Bob) Daniel Wolterbeek, died on August 12th, 2019, in Santa Rosa California, at the age of 72, from complications from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his mother, Mary Bella Muse of Santa Rosa; his brother Marc Wolterbeek of El Granada, CA; his children, Donna and her husband Nick Lawrence, and Paul Wolterbeek Malone, both of Santa Rosa; and his three grandchildren, Cleo Malone, Griffin Malone, and Madeline Lawrence.
Bob was born in 1947 in San Francisco. Known to family and friends as Bobby, he grew up in San Francisco in the '50s and early '60s, where he attended and played football for PolyTechnic High School. He liked to build cars, and he sang in the high school choir (That's where you could meet girls, he said!) which is where he met Edie, who had recently moved to the Bay Area from Tacoma, Washington. They instantly fell head-over-heels in love and married in 1965. In 1970, they moved to Humboldt County where they spent most of their 53 years of marriage, raising a family, tubing down the Trinity River with friends, building homes and generally being each other's best friends.
As empty nesters, Robert and Edie decided to move back to San Francisco and get a taste of the City life again. They bought a fixer-upper in the 'up and coming' Bay View Heights neighborhood, and Bob hired on with Plant Construction, where he worked until his retirement. Bob and Edie then spent several years fulfilling another lifelong dream: traveling the country in a motorhome (or two). As a result, their children are now lovingly burdened with over 11,000 photos, mostly of bridges.
Bob will be missed by all who knew his quick humor, clever building skills and accepting nature. The lessons he imparted on those he leaves behind - be they practical or of the heart - will be forever cherished, and knowing that he now joins his oldest friend, partner and love, Edie, is a comfort to all.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at 11:00 a,m., at Christ Church United Methodist, 1717 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Inquiries or correspondence may be sent to his son, Paul Wolterbeek Malone, [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019